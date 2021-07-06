After the busiest year on record in 2020, when 33 sovereigns were downgraded, 2021 is shaping up to be among the quietest. There have been no sovereign rating upgrades in 2021 so far and only three downgrades in the first half, marking the fewest rating actions in a six-month period in more than 20 years, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

“At mid-year, 31 sovereigns are on negative outlook, down from the covid-19 crisis high of 44 in August 2020. Fitch downgraded three sovereigns (Laos, Maldives and Sri Lanka) to ‘CCC’ during this period and thus they are no longer assigned Outlooks," it said.

Outlooks that were revised to “stable" from “negative" were about evenly split between those downgraded and those whose ratings were affirmed. “Fitch expects an approximately similar split for the remaining Negative outlooks, though the timing of changes will vary. The current Negative outlooks have been in place for an average of 12.5 months," it added.

Fitch downgraded India’s sovereign outlook to negative from stable in June last year with the lowest investment grade. “The coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened India's growth outlook for this year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden," it said.

The rating agency said the median global fiscal deficit was 6.9% of GDP in 2020 and is forecast by Fitch to be 5.7% in 2021 and 4.0% in 2022. “Government debt relative to GDP is forecast to rise in 75 of 120 rated sovereigns this year. Sovereigns’ debt trajectories compared with peers will remain an important rating consideration, and Fitch will continue to assess changes in debt dynamics in the context of annual budgeting processes and any accompanying medium-term fiscal strategies," it said.

Fitch said risks in the months ahead include inflation developments that might warrant changes in central bank policies or revisions to market expectations of inflation that could affect longer-term interest rates. “With higher debt, most sovereigns are more vulnerable to rising interest rates," it added.

