Sovereign rating actions ease in 2021 after a hectic 2020: Fitch

The rating agency said the median global fiscal deficit was 6.9% of GDP in 2020 and is forecast by Fitch to be 5.7% in 2021 and 4.0% in 2022. “Government debt relative to GDP is forecast to rise in 75 of 120 rated sovereigns this year. Sovereigns’ debt trajectories compared with peers will remain an important rating consideration, and Fitch will continue to assess changes in debt dynamics in the context of annual budgeting processes and any accompanying medium-term fiscal strategies," it said.