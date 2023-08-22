S&P downgrades these US banks on funding risk, weak profitability; check details1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 10:05 PM IST
S&P downgrades US regional banks' credit ratings due to funding costs and issues in the commercial real estate sector.
S&P on US banks: Following Moody's lead, S&P Global downgraded the credit ratings and outlooks of several US regional banks, citing increased funding costs and issues in the commercial real estate sector as expected to put lenders' creditworthiness to the test, reported Reuters.