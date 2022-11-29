S&P Global cuts India’s FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7%1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 01:02 AM IST
Economic output will expand 7% in this fiscal and 6% in the next, the ratings company said
S&P Global Ratings on Monday cut India’s economic growth forecast for the ongoing fiscal by 30 bps to 7% amid slowing global growth. The rating company, however, said India would be less impacted than other countries owing to resilient domestic demand.