S&P Global cuts India’s FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7%

“We do see strength in domestic demand in India. There are some indicators continuing to show fairly resilient growth. There are a couple of risks on the horizon for domestic demand. The Reserve Bank of India has been tightening policy rates since the start of this year. So some of those effects are going to start to show up. While the government is likely to continue to prioritize capital expenditure for the next couple of budgets as well, private capex has been the missing engine of the overall growth story," said Vishrut Rana, an economist at S&P Global Ratings.