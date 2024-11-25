S&P Global cuts India’s GDP growth estimates for FY26 and FY27, forecasts 6.8% growth for this fiscal

S&P cuts India's GDP growth forecast for the financial year 2026 and 2027, reported the news agency PTI on Monday. The global ratings agency expects India to grow at 6.8% this financial year. 

PTI
Published25 Nov 2024, 03:39 PM IST
S&P Global estimates GDP growth for India easing to 6.8 per cent this financial year as high interest rates and a lower fiscal impulse temper urban demand.
S&P Global estimates GDP growth for India easing to 6.8 per cent this financial year as high interest rates and a lower fiscal impulse temper urban demand.(AFP)

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) S&P Global Ratings on Monday revised down its estimate for India's economic growth in the next two financial years as high interest rate and lower fiscal impulse temper urban demand.

In an update to its economic forecast for Asia-Pacific economies after US election results, the rating agency projected a 6.7 per cent GDP growth rate in 2025-26 financial year (April 2025 to March 2026) and 6.8 per cent in the following fiscal year, down from 6.9 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively in previous projections. 

For FY25, S&P Global pegged GDP growth rate at 6.8 per cent.

"In India we see GDP growth easing to 6.8 per cent this fiscal year as high interest rates and a lower fiscal impulse temper urban demand. While purchasing manager indices (PMIs) remain convincingly in the expansion zone, other high-frequency indicators indicate some transitory softening of growth momentum due to the hit to the construction sector in the September quarter," it said.

The agency expects India's GDP to grow at 7 per cent in FY28.

S&P retained its growth projection for China at 4.8 per cent in 2024 but cut next year's forecast to 4.1 per cent from 4.3 per cent earlier and to 3.8 per cent in 2026 from the previous estimate of 4.5 per cent. 

"The impending change in the US administration will be challenging for China and the rest of Asia-Pacific. US tariff increases have become more likely, especially on China, and possible changes in the US macro picture are leading to different interest rate expectations," said the report titled 'Economic Outlook Asia-Pacific Q1 2025: US Trade Shift Blurs The Horizon'. 

Louis Kuijs, S&P Global Ratings Asia-Pacific Chief Economist, said rising risks are blurring the economic outlook for Asia-Pacific in the first quarter of 2025."While much of the region should be able to continue to grow solidly, central banks will probably remain cautious by not reducing their policy rates too fast." 

China's stimulus measures should support growth, but S&P expected its economy to be hit by US trade tariffs on its exports.

The Asia-Pacific growth will be impeded by slower global demand and US trade policy. But lower interest rates and inflation should ease their drag on spending power.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyS&P Global cuts India’s GDP growth estimates for FY26 and FY27, forecasts 6.8% growth for this fiscal

      Popular in Economy

