S&P Global raises India's FY25 GDP growth forecast to 6.8%
New Delhi: S&P Global on Tuesday raised India’s FY25 growth forecast to 6.8% on the back of strong domestic demand and a pick-up in exports. The American rating agency, which last November projected India's FY25 GDP growth at 6.4%, expects it to moderate in the coming fiscal year after better-than-expected 7.6% growth in FY24.