S&P Global Ratings raises India FY27 growth forecast to 7% from 6.6%; expects RBI rate hike

S&P Global Ratings said robust industrial activity, healthy consumption, strong goods exports and accelerating government investment had pushed growth above its earlier expectations in the June quarter.

Prabhakar Jha
Published23 Sep 2026, 09:15 AM IST
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(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
(AI generated image for representational purposes only)

S&P Global Ratings has raised its forecast for India's real GDP growth in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, to 7% from 6.6% earlier, citing stronger-than-expected growth in the June quarter.

The ratings agency also expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points during the fiscal.

S&P Global Ratings said robust industrial activity, healthy consumption, strong goods exports and accelerating government investment had pushed growth above its earlier expectations in the June quarter.

"We expect the balance of considerations to shift toward higher interest rates. Factors supporting this shift include solid growth, persistent inflationary pressures, an unresolved conflict in West Asia, and weather-related risks. We expect consumer inflation to average 5.1% and the Reserve Bank of India to raise its policy rate by 25 bps in the current fiscal year," the statement from S&P Global Ratings read.

About the Author

Prabhakar Jha

Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer. <br><br> A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

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