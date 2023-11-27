S&P Global Ratings raises India's FY24 GDP growth forecast; cuts FY25 projection

Global rating agency S&P Global Ratings has revised India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projection for financial year 2024 to 6.4 percent from 6 percent earlier on the back of strong domestic tailwinds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have revised up our projection for India’s GDP growth for fiscal 2024 (ending in March 2024) to 6.4 percent, from 6 percent, as robust domestic momentum seems to have offset headwinds from high food inflation and weak exports," said the rating agency in a note.

However, it has lowered the country's GDP growth projection for the financial year 2025 (FY25) to 6.4 percent from 6.9 percent earlier. This reduction comes on the back of expectations of growth slowing in the second half amid subdued global growth, a higher base and a lagged impact of interest rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of India. One must note that S&P's FY25 GDP growth prediction is also lower than RBI’s projection of 6.6 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The agency also noted that GDP exceeded the 2019 level by 15.5 percent in India in the first half of the current fiscal. Also, fixed investment has recovered considerably more than private consumer spending, it added.

S&P also believes that it will take some time for India's interest rate cycle to turn as the headline inflation still remains above the RBI's target of 4 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In India, there was a transitory spike in food inflation in the July-September quarter, but it appears to have had little effect on the underlying inflation dynamics," the note said. It expects interest rates to fall by 100 basis points by March 2024.

Read here: India's economy likely moderated to 7% in Q2; experts expect further moderation The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation declined to 4.9 percent in October after touching a high of 7.4 percent in July. In its October statement, the Monetary Policy Committee had said that the near-term inflation outlook is expected to improve on the back of vegetable price correction and the recent reduction in LPG prices.

Growth in US and Asia-Pacific For the US, S&P Global sees a gradual decline in inflation towards the US Federal Reserve's target of 2 percent. However, it expects another rate hike in the December meeting and the first cut to take place only in mid-2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In all, the strain from higher US interest rates on Asia-Pacific markets and currencies will likely persist into 2024," the note said.

Read here: India’s GDP likely grew 7% in September quarter, surpassing RBI’s projections Meanwhile, S&P Global expects overall growth in the Asia-Pacific region to be on track. “Overall, growth this year and next is on track to be the strongest in emerging market economies with solid domestic demand: India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines," it said

For China, S&P Global has raised its 2023 forecast to 5.4 percent. It expects China to grow in line with its potential in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"China’s outlook has improved, but obstacles remain. With the property sector struggling and confidence subdued, the growth outlook remains moderate," it said. A property downturn is still a pain point for the Chinese economy, but growth momentum has slightly improved because of policy support, it added.

