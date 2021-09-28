S&P hails India's strong economic rebound; cuts China growth forecast

“Further uncertainty stems from property developer Evergrande, which is on the brink of defaulting, as of this writing. A default could have wide-reaching negative ramifications for other developers, suppliers and contractors, and the banks and financial institutions that lend to them. We do not expect the government to provide any direct support to Evergrande. We believe Beijing would only be compelled to step in if there is a far-reaching contagion causing multiple major developers to fail and posing systemic risks to the economy. Evergrande failing alone would unlikely result in such a scenario, given the property development sector is highly fragmented in China--Evergrande's market share is relatively low," S&P said.