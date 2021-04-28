NEW DELHI : Rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday cautioned that the second wave of coronavirus pandemic heightens the possibility of business disruptions and poses serious downside risks to India’s economic growth, which may force it to downgrade its GDP projection for India.

“As daily infection cases exceed 300,000, the outbreak is putting severe pressure on the country's health infrastructure. A drawn-out covid-19 outbreak will impede India's economic recovery. This may prompt us to revise our base-case assumption of 11% growth over fiscal 2021/2022, particularly if the government is forced to reimpose broad containment measures. The country already faces a permanent loss of output versus its pre-pandemic path, suggesting a long-term production deficit equivalent to about 10% of GDP," it added.

The rating agency said strong economic growth will be critical to sustain the government's aggressive fiscal stance put forth within India's latest national budget, and to stabilize its high debt stock relative to GDP. “The pace and scale of the post-crisis recovery will have important implications for the sovereign credit rating," it warned.

Many state governments have enacted localized covid-19 containment measures, forcing non-essential services to shut shop. “The lockdowns disrupt daily work and related economic behaviour, which could drag out the recovery of revenue and earnings of some sectors. This is especially true for sectors highly sensitive to mobility, such as consumer retail and airports," it added.

The rating agency said banks continue to face a high level of systemic risk. “Lenders' asset quality remains strained and credit losses will continue to hold back profitability during fiscal 2021/2022. India's speedy economic recovery right up until March 2021 has partly alleviated non-performing loan stresses. Government measures have helped, including emergency credit guarantees for small to mid-size enterprises. Also, under the state's partial guarantee programme, the government promises to cover up to 20% of the first loss incurred by banks on certain bonds issued by finance companies," it added.

