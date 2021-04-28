S&P hints at possible downgrade of India GDP projection

The rating agency said banks continue to face a high level of systemic risk. “Lenders' asset quality remains strained and credit losses will continue to hold back profitability during fiscal 2021/2022. India's speedy economic recovery right up until March 2021 has partly alleviated non-performing loan stresses. Government measures have helped, including emergency credit guarantees for small to mid-size enterprises. Also, under the state's partial guarantee programme, the government promises to cover up to 20% of the first loss incurred by banks on certain bonds issued by finance companies," it added.