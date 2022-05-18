S&P lowers FY23 India growth forecast to 7.3% on war, inflation

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
One big worry for the agency is inflation remaining higher for longer, requiring central banks to raise rates more than is currently priced in, risking a harder landing, including a larger hit to output and employment
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday toned down India’s FY23 growth forecast to 7.3% from 7.8% estimated in March, citing high commodity and energy prices, more broad-based inflation, and as the conflict in eastern Europe impacts the global macro picture. India, however, remains the fastest growing major economy in the world, it said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday toned down India’s FY23 growth forecast to 7.3% from 7.8% estimated in March, citing high commodity and energy prices, more broad-based inflation, and as the conflict in eastern Europe impacts the global macro picture. India, however, remains the fastest growing major economy in the world, it said.
S&P Global said, in its global macro update, that at the beginning of 2022, it looked as if in most economies, the effects of the pandemic were in retreat and the main question was when they would regain pre-pandemic trajectory of output. However, the macro picture changed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February that led to a spike in energy and commodity prices.
S&P Global said, in its global macro update, that at the beginning of 2022, it looked as if in most economies, the effects of the pandemic were in retreat and the main question was when they would regain pre-pandemic trajectory of output. However, the macro picture changed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February that led to a spike in energy and commodity prices.
The second factor that impacts growth is inflation, which has turned out to be higher, broader based, and more persistent than thought just a few quarters ago.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
S&P Global said weakness in China, spillovers from the war in Ukraine, domestic monetary tightening, and rapidly tightening global financial conditions are all headwinds for emerging market economies.
The rating agency accounted weaker March-quarter numbers in many countries, higher energy and commodity prices, a longer-than-expected Russia-Ukraine conflict, faster monetary policy normalisation, and slower Chinese growth among the variables that have worsened since its March forecast.
“Emerging markets in Asia are the most at risk from weakening consumption in China," the agency said adding that they are also among the most at risk from further supply-chain disruptions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
S&P Global also raised its Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation estimate for India to 6.3%, up 90 basis points from its March forecast.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised lower the country’s FY23 growth outlook to 7.2% from 7.8%, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 9% to 8.2% due to a host of factors, including the war in Europe and high commodity prices.
Experts expect the central bank to tighten monetary policy at its June review after a 40 basis points (bps) off-cycle increase in repo rate to 4.40% earlier this month, the first rate hike in nearly four years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Policy makers hope that a normal southwest monsoon for the fourth successive year could yield robust agricultural output and boost rural consumption this year. Industry executives say that capacity utilisation in factories is over 70% and with further improvement, private investment cycle will take off. Also, many businesses have deleveraged their balance sheets, which sets the stage for further investments.
S&P Global said that there was a large degree of uncertainty around how the Russia-Ukraine conflict might develop, but so far it has not spread beyond the two countries and that the direct economic impact outside of higher energy and commodity prices has been limited. One big worry for the agency is inflation remaining higher for longer, requiring central banks to raise rates more than is currently priced in, risking a harder landing, including a larger hit to output and employment, its statement said.