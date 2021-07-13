S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday affirmed its lowest investment grade sovereign rating for India with stable outlook holding that India's recovery will gain pace through the second half of fiscal 2022 and into the following year, helping to stabilize the country's overall credit profile.

“The stable outlook reflects our expectation that India's economy will recover following the resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the country's strong external settings will act as a buffer against financial strains despite elevated government funding needs over the next 24 months," it added.

The affirmation comes as a breather for the government amid rising debt to GDP ratio which is projected to have crossed 90% of GDP in FY21, higher than India’s peers. The other two key rating agencies—Fitch and Moody’s—have lowest investment grade sovereign rating for India with negative outlook.

Chief economic adviser in the finance ministry K. Subramanian in an interview to Mint said the rating is on expected lines. “As we have been saying growth is most important for debt sustainability and given the anticipated growth for India this year and going forward, we maintain that the debt sustainability will not be a problem. That is something that the rating agencies have recognized," he added.

S&P maintained that it may raise the ratings if the Indian economy exhibits a stronger recovery than it expects over the next 24 months, such that the country's long-term growth outperformance is intact and its fiscal metrics dramatically improve. “We may also raise the ratings if we observe a sustained and substantial improvement in the central bank's monetary policy effectiveness and credibility, such that inflation is managed at a durably lower rate over time," it added.

However, it S&P cautioned that it may lower the ratings if India's economy recovers significantly slower than it expects from fiscal 2022 onwards; or net general government deficits and the associated accumulation of indebtedness materially exceed its forecasts, signifying a weakening of India's institutional capacity to maintain sustainable public finances.

The rating agency said India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government maintains strong support from the electorate, and its implementation of economic reforms will be key to sustaining India's healthy economic growth prospects.

S&P has projected Indian economy to grow at 9.5% in FY22 over a very weak base of record 7.3% contraction in FY21.

The rating agency said although the government's robust expenditure program this year should help the economy to heal faster, it will also further strain its weak finances. “This increasingly tenuous balance may challenge India's capacity to maintain sustainable public finances and balanced economic growth, if the recovery is slower than we anticipate," it said.

S&P said fresh measures for fiscal revenue generation will be difficult to implement against a backdrop of economic uncertainty. “After a surge in India's general government deficit to an estimated 14.2% of GDP in fiscal 2021, we expect another high shortfall equivalent to 11.7% of GDP in fiscal 2022. A material and sustained restoration of economic growth, alongside an increase in tax compliance and a broadening of the tax base, will likely be necessary to stabilize India's fiscal metrics over the next three to four years," it added.

