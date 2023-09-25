S&P retains India's FY24 growth forecast at 6%, citing global economic slowdown, rising monsoon risks1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:22 AM IST
S&P Global Ratings retains India's growth forecast at 6% for the current fiscal due to global economic slowdown and subnormal monsoons.
S&P Global Ratings on 25 September retained India's growth forecast for the current fiscal at 6 percent citing slowing world economy, rising risk of subnormal monsoons and delayed effect of rate hike.
