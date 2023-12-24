Spain eyes high-level India visit to focus on defence ties, migration deals

NEW DELHI : Spain is pushing for a high level visit from its Prime Minister to India in 2024 according to people aware of the matter. The focus of both countries will be on deepening defence ties and inking migration and mobility agreements. The move comes after Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez missed the G20 Leaders Summit in Delhi in September due to a positive covid diagnosis.

New developments in the bilateral defence relationship have caught much attention in recent years. Spanish government‘s military shipbuilding company Navantia is teaming up with Larsen and Toubro in India to bid for a contract to build six submarines for the Indian Navy under the P-75 (I) programme.

“Expected to be valued at over €4.8 billion, it will be India’s largest defence acquisition project. This will also be followed by a 30-year life-cycle sustenance contract of similar value," Navantia said in a statement, announcing its agreement with L&T earlier this year. Navantia is competing with Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems for the contract.

In a previous interview, Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez, the Spanish ambassador to India, had told Mint that the firm had developed a competitive propulsion technology, that gives Navantia-designed submarines an edge over its competitors.

It will also bid for four landing platform dock amphibious vessels along with Larsen and Toubro, said José Porto, managing director, Navantia India in an interview with Mint earlier this year. The LPD vessels can be used to transport military assets, supplies, and manpower for warfare, as well as for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Navantia will also be looking for Indian partners to build wind turbine and renewable energy projects in overseas markets. “We are looking for partners in India to work with us for programmes and projects not only in India, but also in other countries in Europe, and America," said Porto.

The other key focus of the bilateral partnership in 2024 will be a migration and mobility pact. These agreements will aid India secure labour mobility with key European countries such as the UK, Germany, Italy, Greece and Portugal.

Migration agreements help smooth the travel of labour, high-skilled talent and students to foreign nations while also establishing mechanisms to combat illegal migration.

According to the people cited above, Spain is looking at India’s request to negotiate a similar agreement. Mint earlier reported that New Delhi is looking at signing migration agreements with Taiwan and South Korea as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Spain in 2017 while an official visit by Spain’s head of state or head of government has not taken place for a while. In 2012, King Juan Carlos I of Spain visited India. PM Modi met his counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, on the sidelines of the 2021 G20 Summit in Italy. The two also had a telephonic conversation earlier in 2023.