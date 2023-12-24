Spain eyes high-level India visit to focus on defence ties, migration deals
Summary
- The move comes after Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez missed the G20 Leaders Summit in Delhi in September
NEW DELHI : Spain is pushing for a high level visit from its Prime Minister to India in 2024 according to people aware of the matter. The focus of both countries will be on deepening defence ties and inking migration and mobility agreements. The move comes after Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez missed the G20 Leaders Summit in Delhi in September due to a positive covid diagnosis.