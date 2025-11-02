Centre may raise allocations under SASCI scheme by 15% in FY27
The government is weighing a 15% hike in its 50-year, interest-free loan scheme for states to sustain public capex momentum, even as disbursements under the ₹1.5 trillion fund remain sluggish.
NEW DELHI: The Centre is likely to raise the allocation for its 50-year, interest-free loan scheme for states – the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) – by up to 15% in the next financial year, two people aware of the matter said. This is despite only about a third of this year’s ₹1.5 trillion outlay being utilized, they added.