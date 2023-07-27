Speed up rolling out common tax return form: Parliamentary panel

Speed up rolling out common tax return form: Parliamentary panel1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:44 PM IST
The panel, which has 31 members from both the Houses in addition to the Chairperson, said that the proposed common tax return form is expected to bring ease of return filing to individuals and non-business-type tax payers considerably
New Delhi: The finance ministry should speed up the process of introducing a common income tax return form which will make tax filings easier, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance led by Jayant Sinha said in a report tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
