Speed up rolling out common tax return form: Parliamentary panel

In a separate report relating to the ministry of corporate affairs, the panel highlighted the issue of manpower shortage and said that the issue should be resolved. The panel said that it was concerned about the vacancies in key bodies under the ministry, which include 40 vacancies in the National Financial Reporting Authority, 150 vacancies in Serious Fraud Investigation Office and 70 vacancies in Competition Commission of India, in addition to some vacant posts in the National Company Law Tribunal. The panel said that vacancies may impact the efficacy of the implementation of important statues. The ministry had informed the committee about the reasons for surrendering some funds that it could not utilise, which included monthly and quarterly expenditure management guidelines of the government and the pandemic.