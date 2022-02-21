Spending on key MSME schemes paltry

The government had to this effect also rolled out the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme in 2020 to support pandemic-hit businesses with the primary focus on MSMEs, with initial corpus of ₹3 trillion that has been increased to ₹5 trillion. The Centre had in 2020, during the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic, rolled out a slew of initiatives and also launched the UDYAM portal for registration of MSMEs.