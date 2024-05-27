Spending on rural job guarantee scheme MGNREGS overshoots FY24 estimates by 23%
SummaryCompared to the ₹1.01 trillion spent on rural jobs in FY23, the increase is only about ₹5,000 crore, but a big part in the subdued increase was played by higher job opportunities in construction and infrastructure, and election-related work.
New Delhi: Spending under the government's flagship rural job guarantee scheme in FY24 has overshot its revised budget estimates by about ₹20,000 crore, or 23%, according to data from the rural development ministry released recently.