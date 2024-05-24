Spices down, sweets up. How Indian ready-to-eat is storming western palates
Summary
- Over the past few years, Indian ready-to-eat (RTE) food items have experienced remarkable growth in exports, especially to developed economies such as the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, etc.
New Delhi: Even as Indian spices face the heat from regulatory authorities in Singapore, Hong Kong and Europe over unsavoury chemicals in their composition, another category of Indian foods is quietly but steadily finding its place on the plates and palates of the developed world.