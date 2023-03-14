Spike in India's February retail inflation dents mood: What to expect from RBI

Spike in India's February retail inflation dents mood: What to expect from RBI2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 04:09 PM IST
- ‘We think the overshoot of retail inflation, combined with a hawkish set of minutes from the last MPC meeting, suggests that the balance of risks is tilted towards another hike at the April meeting,’ Barclays wrote in a note
India's annual retail inflation rose 6.44% in February, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's target ceiling as well as analysts' expectations for a second straight month. That has boosted the chances of one more rate hike by the central bank in April.
