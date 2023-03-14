Spike in India's February retail inflation dents mood: What to expect from RBI

India's annual retail inflation rose 6.44% in February, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's target ceiling as well as analysts' expectations for a second straight month. That has boosted the chances of one more rate hike by the central bank in April.

"We think the overshoot of retail inflation, combined with a hawkish set of minutes from the last MPC meeting, suggests that the balance of risks is tilted towards another hike at the April meeting," Barclays wrote in a note.

For now, Barclays said it doesn't see any evidence that the financial problems in the US could destabilise India's monetary policy path, although the London-headquartered bank said it needs to watch developments carefully.

The Q4 GDP growth number was also broadly in line with the RBI's projections, suggesting that the central bank should have few concerns about growth risks. "We expect a 25 bp hike in April, albeit with continued dissent among the MPC members," Barclays said.

Meanwhile, wholesale prices rose less-than estimated at 3.85% in February, continuing the divergence with retail inflation due to lower commodity prices, data released Tuesday showed.

“This was the lowest reading since January 2021. Sequentially, prices at the wholesale level rose by 0.2% m/m nsa, following a 0.1% increase in January. Still, we expect WPI to remain contained, as a shift in the global commodity-price cycle, falling perishable food prices and favourable base effects should continue to keep a lid on wholesale inflation in the coming months," the bank said.

“The continued easing in the WPI trajectory follows retail inflation data yesterday, which softened, though remained above the 6% upper bound for the second month in row," it said.

Investors and economists will closely monitor the US consumer price index print due later today and the US Fed's policy outcome on 22 March.

Both will be critical inputs for the RBI monetary policy committee's meeting scheduled from 3 to 6 April, 2023.

"The RBI will continue to remain non-committal on the future rates path, as the fluid global situation demands frequent macro re-assessments," Madhavi Arora and Harshal Patel, economists at Emkay Global wrote in a note.