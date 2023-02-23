Spill over of macroeconomic tightening of major economies, debt overhang need to be addressed: Janet Yellen
- Yellen, who met Sitharaman and discussed cooperation on the evolution of multilateral development banks and India’s role in promoting sovereign debt restructuring, also highlighted the work needed for advancing global macro economy and resolving the food security issues exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war
NEW DELHI : War, debt and economics are set to dominate G20 leaders’ discussions over the next two days.
