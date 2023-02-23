Spill over of macroeconomic tightening of major economies, debt overhang need to be addressed: Janet Yellen

Yellen said it was critical that the IMF swiftly move towards a fully financed programme for Ukraine which it said they will do. “Continued robust support for Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion during my time here in India. over the next couple of days, I also look forward to working with my counterparts to advance work on the global macro economy. while there is significant headwinds, it is fair to say the global economy is in a better place today than many predicted just a few months ago," Yellen said.