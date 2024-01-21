India's economic boost to come from tourism finds SBI Research, UP to take lead with Ram Temple
Uttar Pradesh is projected to hold the second-highest weightage in India's GDP by FY28, surpassing Norway, with growth opportunities in services, industry, agriculture, and exports, as well as infrastructural and investment initiatives.
The Centre's Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme, coupled with various state government initiatives is set to play a role in developing the spiritual travel industry in India, as per an SBI Research report released on January 21.