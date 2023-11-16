Squeezed Property Owners Put Their Faith in the Fed

Betting on rate cuts has been a nerve-racking strategy in recent months, even if the outlook improved on Tuesday. The one-month SOFR forward curve shows that investors now think this rate, which is closely related to the better-known federal-funds rate, will peak in February next year at 5.41%, followed by up to three cuts to 4.72% by November 2024. Back in June, investors were pricing in a possibility of six cuts and a rate of 3.88% in a year’s time.