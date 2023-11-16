Squeezed Property Owners Put Their Faith in the Fed
After the good news on inflation, indebted commercial landlords need interest-rate cuts to follow fast.
The Fed might be done raising rates. But can the cost of debt drop fast enough to save struggling landlords?
Property stocks are up 5.4% since Tuesday’s consumer-price index data showed that U.S. inflation is easing. Commercial real estate has been a big casualty of higher interest rates. Property values have fallen by a fifth since the Fed began hiking in March 2022 and almost 8% of securitized property loans are in distress, according to CRED iQ data.
Interest rate cuts can’t come fast enough for landlords who grew addicted to cheap money in recent years. Between now and the end of 2025, $390 billion of securitized commercial real-estate debt matures and needs to be refinanced at higher rates. Another wave of bank debt also comes due.
Refinancing has become a real headache, and not just because of interest costs. Falling property values have required owners to inject equity to meet lenders’ loan-to-value thresholds, which have become more conservative.
“You can’t get the same leverage and debt is more expensive. So you are getting hit on both sides," says James Millon, president of U.S. debt and structured finance at CBRE. Landlords are tapping their investors to fill this funding gap, or looking for expensive mezzanine loans.
Owners with floating-rate debt are struggling because their interest-rate hedges are expiring. These hedges usually last for two or three years and pay the holder if an interest rate benchmark, usually the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, rises above a certain level.
A CRED iQ analysis of 720 floating-rate property loans with an outstanding value of $25.6 billion found that half had interest rate hedges with strike prices of 2% or lower, shielding owners from today’s much higher rates. Most of these hedges roll off this year and next.
The price of renewing this protection has skyrocketed. A two-year cap on a $100 million loan with a 3% strike rate cost $100,000 back in mid-November 2021. Today, the cost of extending that cap by one year is $2.2 million. For some landlords, the extra expense might wipe out most of their annual rental income.
Raising rents to offset the higher financing costs isn’t often an option. E-commerce warehouse owners might be able to charge tenants more, as demand is still strong. But rents are falling for offices in many U.S. cities. Growth in the multifamily apartment sector has also evaporated—net effective rents increased only 0.7% in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, according to CBRE.
Owners can sit tight and hope that rates fall soon. Speculative investors that bought multifamily apartment blocks in late 2020 and 2021 are particularly desperate for cuts. Many overpaid for properties using short-term, floating-rate debt with plans to refurbish the buildings, pump rents and flip the properties. This strategy has backfired as apartment rents are stagnating and values are down 29% from their peak according to Green Street analysis.
Betting on rate cuts has been a nerve-racking strategy in recent months, even if the outlook improved on Tuesday. The one-month SOFR forward curve shows that investors now think this rate, which is closely related to the better-known federal-funds rate, will peak in February next year at 5.41%, followed by up to three cuts to 4.72% by November 2024. Back in June, investors were pricing in a possibility of six cuts and a rate of 3.88% in a year’s time.
Even today’s more cautious projections could be optimistic. “I think it’s unrealistic that rates will fall as aggressively as the forward curve implies," says Carol Ng, a managing director at hedging advisory firm Derivative Logic. She points out that in previous interest-rate cycles, it has taken eight months on average from the rate peak to the first Fed cut.
And Deutsche Bank analysts point out that this is the seventh time recently that markets have become excited about rate cuts. Each time they have been disappointed as inflation remained too hot for the central bank to loosen policy—though it is possible that this week marks a turning point.
The rising cost of debt has been painful for property owners. Without rapid rate cuts, the ructions will only get louder.
