Sri Aurobindo: The mystic whose economic philosophy deserves attention
Sundeep Khanna 3 min read 15 Aug 2025, 10:57 AM IST
For Sri Aurobindo, independence was hollow without what he called “national self-sufficiency”.
Fifteen August throws up a hard-to-ignore coincidence: India and Sri Aurobindo— not just a nation and one of its foremost philosophers—but two intertwined ideas of freedom sharing a birth date.
