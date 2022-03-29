Stable tax and policy regime needed: Assocham chief

There is a lot of effort that needs to be put by companies into compliance and tax management, and meeting all regulatory requirements. Some more simplification is required that will help the government achieve its ease of doing business targets, though India has made significant progress in global rankings, he said. The Doing Business Report 2020 released by the World Bank had ranked India in the 63rd position, up from 142 in 2015.

