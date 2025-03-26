Industry
Finally, bank deposit rates are about to come down
Shayan Ghosh 4 min read 26 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryBanks are expected to lower deposit rates starting April to maintain margins, following a probable repo rate cut. Despite a recent reduction in the repo rate, most banks, including top lender SBI, have not adjusted their deposit rates, raising concerns about liquidity and loan demand.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Deposit rates may begin to come down starting April as lenders move to protect margins, at a time of easing credit demand and expectations of another repo rate cut.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less