Centre on track to top ₹50,000 crore from stake sales, IPO push in FY26; IDBI Bank shares may fetch ₹30,000 crore
India's government anticipates surpassing its target for miscellaneous capital receipts in FY26, driven by strategic asset sales and IPOs, including a major stake sale in IDBI Bank. This is crucial for balancing fiscal needs.
New Delhi: The Central government is on track to exceed its estimates for miscellaneous capital receipts in FY26 to over ₹50,000 crore, buoyed by a pipeline of offers for sale, strategic stake sales, and possible initial public offerings in state-run companies, two people aware of the matter said.