Stalled inflation vexes the Fed. Is it noise or a new trend?
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST
SummaryThe fundamentals suggest inflation should still be headed down, but the Fed isn’t betting on that.
Explaining why underlying inflation fell steadily from its pandemic peak of over 5% in 2022 to under 3% at the end of last year is straightforward: improved supply, softer demand and well-anchored inflation expectations.
