Stalled inflation vexes the Fed. Is it noise or a new trend?

But at its meeting this week Fed officials didn’t make that case, and you can’t blame them. They thought high inflation was transient in 2021 and regretted that. What looks like noise today may be turn out to be the trend, leaving inflation closer to 3% than the Fed’s target of 2%. “Inflation is still too high, further progress in bringing it down is not assured, and the path forward is uncertain," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters Wednesday.