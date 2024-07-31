Why are states reluctant to cut the stamp duty?

States are left with fewer avenues to raise tax revenues independently after the introduction of goods and services tax (GST) in July 2017. Many state-level levies were subsumed into state GST. While states get to keep the state GST on goods and services consumed within its borders, they are not free to tinker with the rates. State GST is the biggest source of tax revenues for states—more than 40% at the all-India level. For states, other major sources of tax revenues include value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products and excise duty on alcohol. States have the freedom to reset the rates for both.