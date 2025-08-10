Govt plans India's first green hydrogen electrolyser standards
Summary
The proposed standard will be a quality and performance filter for companies manufacturing or importing electrolysers.
New Delhi: India’s top energy efficiency agency is preparing a new standard to evaluate the performance of green hydrogen electrolysers, said two people directly involved in the matter, as the nation pursues a mix of fuels for its clean energy transition.
