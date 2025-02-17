State Bank of India sees minimal export impact from US tariff reciprocity, predicts 3-3.5% decline

Despite trade restriction concerns, a State Bank of India report predicts minimal impact on Indian exports from US tariff reciprocity, estimating only a 3-3.5% decline even with tariffs as high as 15-20%.

According to the analysis, the overall decline in Indian exports to the United States is only expected to be about 3 to 3.5 percent, even if the United States imposes higher tariffs of 15 to 20 percent.

It stated, "Our estimates show overall incremental tariff levels, even at 15-20 percent imposed by the USA, would still limit the impact on exports to the US only to 3-3.5 percent, which again should be negated through higher export goals."

The US remains India’s largest export market, making up 17.7% of total exports in the fiscal year 2023-24. However, India is adjusting its export strategy to reduce reliance on any single market.

While US tariffs on Indian goods have remained fairly consistent over time, India's tariff policies have seen more fluctuations.

According to the research, the US tariff rate on Indian imports changed, rising from 2.72% in 2018 to 3.91% in 2021 before dipping marginally to 3.83% in 2022. On the other hand, India's duties on American imports increased more significantly, going from 11.59% in 2018 to 15.30% in 2022.

India's more proactive trade strategy, which aims to defend domestic sectors and establish a more balanced trade relationship, is reflected in this change in tariff structures. As it moves from raw materials to completed commodities and high-value products, India has been concentrating on enhancing the value of its exports.

In addition to increasing export earnings, this tactic helps lessen the effects of tariff hikes, maintaining the competitiveness of Indian goods on the international markets.

US tariff threat looms over major Indian sectors The proposed trade talks between India and the US this year could spell trouble for many sectors. Emkay Global has warned that India could face the greatest impact among major countries if the U.S. enforces reciprocal tariffs, Bloomberg reported. Nearly all large sectors may be affected, with chemicals, automobiles, textiles, and footwear likely to bear the brunt, according to Madhavi Arora, the firm’s chief economist, it added.

