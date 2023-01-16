State fiscal health makes smart recovery in FY23 after sharp pandemic-induced deterioration: RBI

While States’ debt is budgeted to ease to 29.5 per cent of GDP in 2022-23 as against 31.1 per cent in 2020-21, it is still higher than 20 per cent recommended by FRBM Review Committee, 2018, under the Chairmanship of N. K. Singh, warranting prioritisation of debt consolidation, the RBI said in its annual report that provides information, analysis and an assessment of the finances of State governments for 2022-23 against the backdrop of actual and revised/provisional accounts for 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively.

