State government borrowings in Q2 pegged at 9% less than previous year

In monthly terms, the gross SDL raised in April was sharply lower than indicated, following which the gap narrowed in May 2021, it said. The situation reversed in June 2021, with the gross SDL issued being 19.6% higher than the indicated amount and Icra Ltd said it may be a reflection of some emerging stress in the states’ revenue collections in June 2021, as the state-level restrictions were widened over the course of May 2021 in an effort to curb the second wave of Covid-19, which curtailed the momentum of economic activity.