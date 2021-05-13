MUMBAI : Despite the pandemic continuing to wreak havoc with state finances, fewer state governments have borrowed from the market so far in the current financial year compared with last year. According to Care Ratings, the aggregate state government borrowing during April-May has been 54% less than the borrowings in the corresponding year-ago period.

Only 12 states and 1 Union territory (UT) have raised a total of ₹37,200 crore so far in FY22 as opposed to the 22 states and 1 UT that raised ₹81,005 crore in the comparable period of FY21.

States such as Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, which had been large borrowers during April-May last year did not come to the market this time. Others such as Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu cut down on the quantum of funds borrowed from the market this year. Only Rajasthan borrowed more than last year.

According to the tentative borrowing calendar, 23 states and 1 UT were to raise ₹81,900 crore in the period 8 April to 11 May. However, only 45% of this amount has been raised by 10 states and 1 UT

“The lower quantum and fewer states undertaking market borrowing so far in the current financial year could largely be ascribed to the lower expenditure undertaken by states relative to their revenues," said the rating agency.

According to Naveen Singh, head of trading at ICICI Securities primary dealership, “Some states are sitting on cash surplus. Most have been dipping into this cash surplus. State government borrowing may pick up in the second half. Many states are in lockdown. So state governments are not in a position to spend much anyways. For now, states are relying on GST share to cover their expenditure.

Another reason could be that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) amended the ways and means advances (WMAs) limit of ₹51,560 crore to state governments till September. The changes were made to help state governments tide over the difficulties during the pandemic. WMAs are temporary advances given by RBI to the states to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments.

“Some states could also be availing the financial accommodation being provided by the RBI, that is, the short-term borrowing through SDF (special drawing facility) and WMA (ways and means advances), in place of long-term borrowing through the issue of state development loans (SDLs). The borrowing via SDF and WMA being linked to the repo rate comes at a lower cost than the funds raised through the SDLissue," it said.

The borrowing cost for state governments has risen by 29 basis points since the first auction of current fiscal year. Lower demand for these securities due to the expectation of higher supply in the coming months has led to the rise in yields. Separately, investors are seen to prefer central government securities as the RBI has been undertaking secondary market purchases of government securities.

Last year states and Union territories resorted to higher market borrowings as their revenues were impacted by the lockdown. In FY21, 28 states and 2 UTs raised a total of ₹7.98 trillion via market borrowings, 26% more than the borrowings of ₹6.35 trillion in FY20.

