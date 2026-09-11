States are using a roundabout way to borrow. And that's raising concerns

“Off-budget borrowings can be necessary under many situations. However, transparently reporting the quantum of off-budget liabilities as a separate line item in the budget statement is important,” said Ranen Banerjee, partner and leader, economic advisory, PwC India. “This creates a transparent reporting of the total liabilities of a government and is also a good report for the policy makers to refer to, which can keep the tendencies of fiscal profligacy owing to populist pressures under check.”