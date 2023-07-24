Economy
State of states: A closer look at their fiscal health, in 5 charts
SummaryEconomic revival has helped states’ finances improve since and stable GST collections may also ensure modest growth in revenue collection this year
In the past three years, states have been stressed with their finances—first due to the pandemic and then due to worries over the phaseout of the Centre’s compensation for possible losses from a switch to goods and services tax (GST). However, economic revival has helped states’ finances improve since then. Stable GST collections may also ensure—finally—modest growth in revenue collection this year. Alongside, much touted capital expenditure plans are finally expected to take off, albeit with some help from the Centre. Here’s what states’ finances are looking like, in five charts:
