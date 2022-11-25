State reforms, capex among issues at ministers’ budget meeting today

Mint reported on 18 November that the central government has sanctioned ₹60,000 crore of long-term capital expenditure funds to states this fiscal, marking a strong beginning to the scheme announced in the budget for this fiscal to build roads, ports, bridges, airports and highways across the country. The scheme envisages giving ₹1 trillion of 50-year interest-free loans to states, over and above the normal borrowing they are allowed.