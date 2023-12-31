State welfare spending purses get fatter in pre-election year
SummaryWelfare spending was a big campaign point in the latest state elections. State budgets for 2023-24 indicate that will be the case in the run-up to the 2024 national election as well
A key plank of recent election campaigns has been welfare spending. Incumbents touted their achievements in this area, and challengers promised to extend the welfare state further if elected. This theme is likely to be repeated in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election in 2024 (expected in April-May), with states partly buoyed by improved revenue collections.