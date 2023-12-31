State welfare spending purses get fatter in pre-election year

Rising self-reliance

States have budgeted an overall 8.2% increase in their “own tax revenues" in 2023-24, up from 7% a year earlier. RBI says strong growth in the state component of the goods and services tax (state GST) has been “instrumental" in reducing the overall funding dependence of states on the Union government. Yet, 42% of state revenues are still from the Centre, either in the form of taxes raised by the Centre but shared with states under constitutional rules, or central grants to states for specific uses or schemes.