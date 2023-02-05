States are flush with cash, which could soften a possible recession

Before the Covid-19 recession, states held about 9% of their expenditures in rainy-day funds. Some states used those funds to offset revenue declines early in the pandemic in 2020. But states still reduced spending because they expected a long and deep downturn. State and local government employment fell by 8.1% between February and May 2020 and remains roughly 2.5% below the prepandemic peak. Budget cuts aren’t the only factor for that shortfall. Some employees quit, changed jobs or retired early, leaving shortages such as of teachers in some places.