States can add 72,000 cr by executing power sector, local body reforms: Report

Indian states can add at least ₹72,000 crore to their kitty in the current financial year (FY 2022) by implementing reform in power sector and local bodies as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission for 2021-26, SBI Ecowrap report said on Friday.

The SBI Ecowrap report said that Indian states face a potential revenue shortfall of around ₹1.05 lakh crore in FY22 budget estimates due to lower GST collection and oil excise.

However, if the states could carry out the reforms in power sector and the local bodies, a potential amount of ₹1.77 lakh crores could still be available to them, the report said.

"This implies that Indian states could still end FY22 with an additional ₹72,000 thousand crore in their kitty," it added.

The 15th Finance Commission for 2021-26 has recommended a total of ₹4.36 lakh crore for local bodies. Of this a sum of ₹2.36 lakh crore is earmarked for rural local bodies, ₹1.21 lakh crore for urban local bodies.

Besides, ₹70,051 crore is for health grants (unconditional) through local governments for physical infrastructure and diagnostic facilities at local level. Furthermore, ₹8,000 crore is performance-based grants for incubation of new cities and ₹450 crore is for shared municipal services.

For the disaster management a sum of ₹1.6 lakh crore has been recommended for FY22-26 of which the Centre’s share is ₹1.2 lakh crore and states’ share is ₹37,552 crore.

However, the Financial Commission has recommended certain pre-conditions that must be satisfied by the local bodies to receive grants. One of the major conditions is having both provisional and audited accounts online in the public domain by the local bodies.

Within grants, only ₹1.54 lakh crore is unconditional and the remaining ₹67,105 crore for local bodies is conditional.

Apart from power sector and local body reforms, the report also highlighted the significance of oil revenue and goods and services tax (SGST) in improving the revenue of the state governments in FY22.

The SBI Ecowrap has projected the combined GST growth rate of 19% for this year over FY21 and 11% over FY20 by doing some mathematical calculation. According to the report, "For the 29 states, the total revenue including cess would be ₹7.59 crore (cess: ₹1.03 lakh crore)".

Besides, the oil revenue from excise duty can cross ₹1 lakh crore-mark in the current fiscal year.

Citing Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) projection, the report said that petrol and diesel consumption growth may stand at 12.2% and 15.1% this year.

"Centre’s excise taxes on the unbranded category of these products at ₹32.9 and ₹31.8 per litre. Multiplying these with the projected consumption shows total revenue of ₹4.67 lakh core, while Centre has budgeted only ₹3.35 lakh crore".

Consequently, oil revenue at the current excise rate will be at ₹1.32 lakh crore, the SBI report estimated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.