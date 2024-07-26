Nearly 85% of capital expenditure loans to states released in FY24: Finance ministry

  • Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar received a large portion of the 50-year interest-free loans meant to states to develop infrastructure and introduce specific reforms. Kerala and Punjab didn’t receive any.

Rhik Kundu
Published26 Jul 2024, 06:56 PM IST
To avail the funds, states have to implement reforms linked to land records in rural and urban areas, easing of planning rules for industrial lands, and housing, among other conditions. (Pixabay)
To avail the funds, states have to implement reforms linked to land records in rural and urban areas, easing of planning rules for industrial lands, and housing, among other conditions. (Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Union government released about 1.10 trillion of the 1.3 trillion allocated to states in 2023-24 as interest-free loans towards developing infrastructure and specific reforms, with Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar cornering a large portion of the funds.

While 26 states availed funds from the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure in FY24, Kerala and Punjab didn’t receive any.

Uttar Pradesh received the most funds, 19,215.08 crore, while Madhya Pradesh secured 12,636.21 crore, Bihar 8,814.80 crore, Rajasthan 8,513.42 crore, Assam 5,804.43 crore, Tamil Nadu 5,326.42 crore, and West Bengal 5,015.58 crore, finance ministry data show.

Earlier this week, the central government raised the allocation for the 50-year interest-free loans in the Union budget for 2024-25 to 1.5 trillion, up from 1.3 trillion targeted in the interim budget.

Also read | Budget 2024: Capex unchanged, but govt maintains strong fiscal support for infra

States can access about 55,000 crore of the 1.5 trillion without having to meet any conditions. To claim the remaining funds, states will have to carry out reforms and other specific measures such as building or promoting iconic tourism sites.

Reforms for loans

Conditions include reforms related to the housing sector, urban planning and urban finance, incentives for scrapping old government vehicles and ambulances, increasing housing for police personnel, and establishing libraries with digital infrastructure at panchayat and ward levels for children and young adults.

States also have to implement reforms linked to land records in rural and urban areas, including digitisation of land records, easing of planning rules for industrial lands, improvements in urban land records, and utilising digital technology in agriculture.

Also read | Capex blues: New project announcements plunge to multi-year low in Q1

The interest-free capex loans to states will fund targeted investments across infrastructural segments,” a senior government official recently said. “This will further drive up infrastructure spending and overall growth.”

Between 1 April and 17 July, the Union government released 15,119.6 crore to the 11 states under the scheme. 

Catalysing the economy

States account for 20-25% of India’s overall infrastructure spending, a key focus area of the Union government. The easy loans have helped state administrations stimulate capital spending and catalyse the economy.

Launched in 2020-21, the scheme helped states with an allocation of  12,000 crore to foster economic growth after the pandemic.

The Centre stepped up allocation under the scheme to 15,000 crore in FY22 and dramatically scaled it up to 1.07 trillion in FY23, with 27,000 crore linked to specific reforms by states.

In FY24, while 1.3 trillion was allocated for the scheme, about  30,000 crore of that allocation was marked as outcome-based. The remaining  1 trillion had the same condition as for FY25—states have to ensure the loan supplements their capital expenditure and not substitutes it.

Also read | Private investment in roads seen to pick up as Centre slows capex increase plan

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Economy news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 06:56 PM IST
HomeEconomyNearly 85% of capital expenditure loans to states released in FY24: Finance ministry

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue