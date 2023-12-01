States debt to remain high at 31-32 per cent of their GDP in FY24 amid higher capex, moderate revenue growth
States' debt will remain elevated at 31-32 per cent of their gross domestic product amid higher capital outlays and moderate revenue growth this fiscal, with overall borrowings likely to rise by 9 per cent to over ₹87 lakh crore, a report said.
