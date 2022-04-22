States' debt to remain high in FY23 despite fiscal consolidation: report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The aggregate net market borrowings of the 20 states is budgeted at a record ₹5.72 trillion in FY23, up 13.59% on year, led by states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal. Assam, Haryana and Rajasthan have projected lower net borrowings for FY23
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Capex plans may raise fiscal deficit of 20 states to 3.36% of their respective gross state domestic product (GSDP) as against the budgeted 3.31% of GSDP ( ₹7.08 trillion) in FY23, India Ratings and Research said on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Capex plans may raise fiscal deficit of 20 states to 3.36% of their respective gross state domestic product (GSDP) as against the budgeted 3.31% of GSDP ( ₹7.08 trillion) in FY23, India Ratings and Research said on Friday.
As per the estimate, despite the increase, states' fiscal deficit will remain well within limits prescribed by the 15th Finance Commission and agreed upon by the Union government - 4% of GSDP and additional 0.5% of GSDP subject to conditions.
As per the estimate, despite the increase, states' fiscal deficit will remain well within limits prescribed by the 15th Finance Commission and agreed upon by the Union government - 4% of GSDP and additional 0.5% of GSDP subject to conditions.
Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, and Telangana have budgeted their respective fiscal deficit at higher than or equal to 4% of GSDP.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
So far, 20 states representing 80.32% of India’s real GDP as per National Statistical Organisation’s data of FY20 have put forth their FY23 budget proposals. Although different states have assumed different nominal GSD for their FY23 budget estimate, the average combined nominal GSDP growth for 20 states works out to be 11.75% (FY22RE: 13.58%; FY21: 2.48%; FY20: 9.48%). The assumed GSDP growth looks achievable.
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has assumed nominal GSDP growth rates in the range of 9%-15% for the 20 states. Based on this, imputed nominal GSDP growth of these 20 states in FY23 is estimated at 11.55%. Ind-Ra expects India’s nominal GDP growth at 13.2%-13.6% for FY23.
Ind-Ra also estimates aggregate revenue account of the 20 states to be in a deficit of 1% of GSDP. This is higher than the budgeted 0.8% of GSDP ( ₹1.7 trillion).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Although 10 states have projected their revenue account to be in surplus in FY23, Ind-Ra expects eight out of the 20 to witness a surplus in their revenue account in FY23.
The aggregate debt/GSDP ratio for the 20 states is budgeted at 27.23% for FY23 (FY22RE: 26.53%), much higher than the average debt/GSDP of 25.5% during FY18-FY21. As per Ind-Ra’s estimates, it is likely to be at 27.32% in FY23.
Of the 19 states, excluding Assam due to unavailability of FY22RE data, for which the data for FY22RE and FY23BE were available, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Mizoram and West Bengal have budgeted a moderation in their debt/GSDP levels in FY23BE compared to FY22RE.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With an upward turn in the trajectory of interest rates and record borrowings by both the Centre and state governments, the interest costs of governments are set to see a spike in FY23. The aggregate net market borrowings of the 20 states is budgeted at a record ₹5.72 trillion in FY23, up 13.59% on year, led by states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal. Assam, Haryana and Rajasthan have projected lower net borrowings for FY23.
The record fresh market borrowing would finance more than four-fifths of the required combined fiscal deficits of the states in FY23. The states in consideration financed on an average 78.09% of their combined fiscal deficits during FY18-FY22RE through net market borrowings. The gross market borrowings in FY23 are estimated at ₹7.69 trillion, an increase of 15.64% over FY22RE. In addition, the Union government has projected its net market borrowings at a record ₹11.18 trillion for FY23.