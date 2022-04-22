States' debt to remain high in FY23 despite fiscal consolidation: report

With an upward turn in the trajectory of interest rates and record borrowings by both the Centre and state governments, the interest costs of governments are set to see a spike in FY23. The aggregate net market borrowings of the 20 states is budgeted at a record ₹5.72 trillion in FY23, up 13.59% on year, led by states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal. Assam, Haryana and Rajasthan have projected lower net borrowings for FY23.