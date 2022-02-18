MUMBAI : Better-than-expected growth in revenue receipts and higher growth in the nominal GDP in FY22 is expected to substantially improve state finances pushing down their aggregate fiscal deficit to 3.6% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in FY23, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said.

The ratings agency also revised the outlook on the finances of Indian states to improving for FY23 from neutral.

Pandemic and lockdowns had deteriorated states finances over last couple of years raising their borrowings and pushing up deficits. However, several states have started showing marked improvement in their finances this year buoyed with a substantial improvement in revenues and overall pick up in economic activities across sectors.

The Ind-Ra has improved fiscal deficit projection for states to 3.6% in FY23 as compared to 3.5% (revised) in FY22 (forecast). The agency’s earlier forecast for FY22 was 4.1%. The agency estimates India’s nominal GDP to grow 17.6% year-on-year (y-o-y), higher than its 19 August 2021 estimate of 15.6% in FY22.

It said that the quality of the fiscal deficit (revenue deficit as a percentage of fiscal deficit) is also likely to improve in FY22 (f) and FY23 (f), after deteriorating during FY20 and FY21(RE) due to the impact of covid-19 on the states’ revenue receipts.

The Comptroller and Auditor General provides information on the monthly unaudited finances of state governments. Ind-Ra has analysed information on the 26 states for April to November FY22.

The aggregate revenue receipts of the 26 states grew 25.1% y-o-y to ₹16.4 trillion during April-November FY22, while revenue expenditure grew 12% y-o-y. Against the FY22 budget estimates (BE) of ₹6.65 trillion, the union government has allocated a higher amount of ₹7.45 trillion as the states’ share in central taxes in FY22 (revised estimates).

An economic recovery led pick-up in own-revenue collection, combined with higher than budgeted tax devolution from the centre, would moderate states’ aggregate revenue deficit to 0.73% of GDP (previous estimate: 1.3%) in FY22(f). Ind-Ra has projected a marginally lower aggregate revenue deficit of 0.69% of GDP for FY23.(

